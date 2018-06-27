East Division W L Pct GB New York 52 26 .667 — Boston 53 27 .663 — Tampa Bay 39 40 .494 13½ Toronto 37 43 .463 16 Baltimore 23 55 .295 29 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 43 35 .551 — Minnesota 34 41 .453 7½ Detroit 36 45 .444 8½ Chicago 27 51 .346 16 Kansas City 25 55 .313 19 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 54 28 .659 — Seattle 49 31 .613 4 Oakland 43 38 .531 10½ Los Angeles 41 39 .513 12 Texas 35 46 .432 18½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 9, Detroit 7

San Diego 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 4

Houston 7, Toronto 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

St. Louis 11, Cleveland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 7, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 4

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Oakland 3, Detroit 0

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 8-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 5-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

