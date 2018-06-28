Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

June 28, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 54 27 .667
New York 52 26 .667 ½
Tampa Bay 39 40 .494 14
Toronto 37 43 .463 16½
Baltimore 23 56 .291 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 44 35 .557
Minnesota 34 42 .447
Detroit 36 45 .444 9
Chicago 28 51 .354 16
Kansas City 25 55 .313 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 54 28 .659
Seattle 50 31 .617
Oakland 43 38 .531 10½
Los Angeles 41 40 .506 12½
Texas 36 46 .439 18

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 3, Baltimore 2

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 9, Detroit 7

San Diego 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 4

Houston 7, Toronto 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

St. Louis 11, Cleveland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 7, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 4

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 8, Baltimore 7, 11 innings

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 6

Oakland 3, Detroit 0

Texas 5, San Diego 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-4) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 8-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 5-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 2-2), 5:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 0-0) at Baltimore (Hess 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-3) at Toronto (Stroman 0-5), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 9-1) at Tampa Bay (Font 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-2) at Texas (Gallardo 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 7-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 10:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington