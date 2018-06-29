East Division W L Pct GB Boston 55 27 .671 — New York 52 26 .667 1 Tampa Bay 39 41 .488 15 Toronto 37 43 .463 17 Baltimore 23 57 .288 31 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 44 35 .557 — Minnesota 35 42 .455 8 Detroit 36 46 .439 9½ Chicago 28 52 .350 16½ Kansas City 25 55 .313 19½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 55 28 .663 — Seattle 51 31 .622 3½ Oakland 44 38 .537 10½ Los Angeles 41 41 .500 13½ Texas 36 46 .439 18½

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 7, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 4

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 8, Baltimore 7, 11 innings

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 6

Oakland 3, Detroit 0

Texas 5, San Diego 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 13 innings

Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 2-2), 5:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 0-0) at Baltimore (Hess 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-3) at Toronto (Stroman 0-5), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 9-1) at Tampa Bay (Font 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-2) at Texas (Gallardo 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 7-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 10:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 4-6) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2) at Texas (Colon 4-5), 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 2-9) at Seattle (Hernandez 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

