|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|53
|26
|.671
|—
|Boston
|55
|28
|.663
|—
|Tampa Bay
|40
|41
|.494
|14
|Toronto
|38
|43
|.469
|16
|Baltimore
|23
|58
|.284
|31
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|35
|.557
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|43
|.449
|8½
|Detroit
|36
|47
|.434
|10
|Chicago
|28
|52
|.350
|16½
|Kansas City
|25
|55
|.313
|19½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|29
|.655
|—
|Seattle
|51
|31
|.622
|3
|Oakland
|44
|38
|.537
|10
|Los Angeles
|42
|41
|.506
|12½
|Texas
|36
|46
|.439
|18
___
Oakland 4, Detroit 2
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 13 innings
Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6
L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 1
Toronto 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 4-6) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-8), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-5), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2) at Texas (Colon 4-5), 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 2-9) at Seattle (Hernandez 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.