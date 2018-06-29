East Division W L Pct GB New York 53 26 .671 — Boston 55 28 .663 — Tampa Bay 40 41 .494 14 Toronto 38 43 .469 16 Baltimore 23 58 .284 31 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 44 35 .557 — Minnesota 35 43 .449 8½ Detroit 36 47 .434 10 Chicago 28 52 .350 16½ Kansas City 25 55 .313 19½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 55 29 .655 — Seattle 51 31 .622 3 Oakland 44 38 .537 10 Los Angeles 42 41 .506 12½ Texas 36 46 .439 18

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 13 innings

Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 1

Toronto 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 4-6) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2) at Texas (Colon 4-5), 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 2-9) at Seattle (Hernandez 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

