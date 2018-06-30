Listen Live Sports

American League

June 30, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 53 26 .671
Boston 55 28 .663
Tampa Bay 40 41 .494 14
Toronto 38 43 .469 16
Baltimore 23 58 .284 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 44 36 .550
Minnesota 35 43 .449 8
Detroit 36 47 .434
Chicago 28 53 .346 16½
Kansas City 25 56 .309 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 29 .655
Seattle 52 31 .627
Oakland 45 38 .542
Los Angeles 42 41 .506 12½
Texas 37 46 .446 17½

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 13 innings

Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 1

Toronto 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 1

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 4-6) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2) at Texas (Colon 4-5), 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 2-9) at Seattle (Hernandez 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0) at Toronto (Happ 10-3), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Morton 10-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 10-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-2), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5) at Texas (Hamels 4-6), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 6-3) at Oakland (Montas 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Seattle (Paxton 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-2), 8:05 p.m.

