...

American League

June 30, 2018 6:58 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 53 26 .671
Boston 55 28 .663
Tampa Bay 41 41 .500 13½
Toronto 39 43 .476 15½
Baltimore 23 58 .284 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 44 36 .550
Minnesota 35 44 .443
Detroit 36 48 .429 10
Chicago 28 53 .346 16½
Kansas City 25 56 .309 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 30 .647
Seattle 52 31 .627 2
Oakland 45 38 .542 9
Los Angeles 42 41 .506 12
Texas 37 46 .446 17

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 1

Toronto 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Minnesota 9

Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0) at Toronto (Happ 10-3), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Morton 10-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 10-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-2), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5) at Texas (Hamels 4-6), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 6-3) at Oakland (Montas 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Seattle (Paxton 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-2), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

