The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Angels 7, Orioles 1

June 29, 2018 10:15 pm
 
Los Angeles Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 1 Mancini lf 3 1 3 0
Trout cf 3 2 1 1 A.Jones cf 4 0 1 1
Upton lf 5 1 3 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 0 2 0
Pujols dh 5 0 1 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0
Simmons ss 5 1 4 1 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0
Vlbuena 1b 5 1 1 1 Vlencia rf 3 0 0 0
Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
Mldnado c 4 2 2 2 T.Bckhm 3b 3 0 1 0
Fltcher 3b 3 0 1 1 Sisco c 3 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 13 7 Totals 31 1 7 1
Los Angeles 102 003 010—7
Baltimore 000 000 001—1

DP_Los Angeles 3, Baltimore 3. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Pujols (12), Simmons (14), Fletcher (1), Mancini (12). HR_Trout (24), Maldonado (5). SF_K.Calhoun (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Pena W,1-0 5 1-3 5 0 0 1 5
Bedrosian 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1
Paredes 2 2 1 1 0 3
Baltimore
Hess L,2-5 5 2-3 9 6 6 2 2
Meisinger 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Fry 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Hess (Trout). WP_Meisinger.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:53. A_24,007 (45,971).

