AP PHOTOS: Argentina squeaks through on Day 13 at World Cup

June 26, 2018 5:35 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — France and Denmark played down to expectations to start Day 13 at the World Cup, delivering the tournament’s first goalless game after 36 other matches managed to produce a score. It wasn’t hard to see coming: France had already qualified for the knockout stage, and Denmark needed only a draw to join them and knock out Australia, which fell 2-0 to Peru anyway.

The real drama came later, when Argentina sneaked past Nigeria and into the round of 16 with a late goal for a 2-1 win, and Croatia sent Iceland home with a bruising — and nose-bloodying — 2-1 defeat.

