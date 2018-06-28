Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Yellow-card tiebreaker on Day 15, a World Cup 1st

June 28, 2018 4:37 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — It doesn’t get any tighter than it did between Japan and Senegal on Day 15 at the World Cup, and they weren’t even playing each other. Both lost 1-0 in simultaneous matches, and since they were tied on every other measure, for the first time, a World Cup group was decided by who had fewer yellow cards. Senegal went home and Japan joined Colombia in advancing.

Belgium avoided any such complicated scenarios by topping England 1-0 to win their group in a game that seemed more about jockeying for position since both had already qualified to move on. And as group play wrapped up, Tunisia overcame the tournament’s record ninth own-goal for a 2-1 comeback win — its first World Cup victory in 40 years — and send World Cup first-timers Panama home with a third defeat.

