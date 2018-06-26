Listen Live Sports

South Florida hires CFP exec Kelly as athletic director

June 26, 2018 12:43 pm
 
South Florida on Monday hired Michael Kelly, the chief operating officer of the College Football Playoff, to be its athletic director.

Kelly, 47, worked at Tampa, Florida-based USF as an associate athletic director from 2001 to 2002. He was also part of the committees that worked to bring the Final Four and the Super Bowl to Tampa in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“Michael Kelly is a proven leader with a wealth of experience across the national collegiate athletic landscape, as well as within Tampa Bay,” USF President Judy Genshaft said in a statement. “He has a track record of promoting competitive excellence, building strong community relationships, developing marketing campaigns, reaching fundraising goals and supporting academic achievement.”

With the College Football Playoff, Kelly managed day-to-day operations, the site selection process for the national championship game and events associated with the title game.

“I am truly honored to return to the University of South Florida and Tampa Bay. This is a dream opportunity for me, and I couldn’t be more grateful to President Genshaft and the USF Board of Trustees,” Kelly said.

Before coming to the College Football Playoff in 2012, Kelly was an associate commissioner at the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He replaces Mark Harlan, who left USF to become AD at Utah.

