AP Top WorldCup News at 7:53 p.m. EDT

AP PHOTOS: Argentina squeaks through on Day 13 at World Cup

Messi finally scores, Argentina advances at World Cup

Croatia ends Iceland’s chances at World Cup with 2-1 win

The Latest: Maradona in the spotlight after Argentina’s win

Nigeria complains about video review call against Argentina

Denmark advances at World Cup in drab 0-0 draw with France

Australia eliminated, Peru leaves World Cup on high note

Who’s in and who’s out at the World Cup in Russia

Column: A World Cup reward for France’s patient understudy

Field to fingertips: Tech divide narrows for World Cup teams

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.