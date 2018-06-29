AP Top WorldCup News at 6:16 p.m. EDT

Suarez: club rivalry pushed aside vs Ronaldo at World Cup
France considers how to stop Messi ahead of Argentina clash
A look at the road out of the World Cup’s round of 16
Croatia leads World Cup charge from the other side of Europe
FIFA says video reviews have been 99.3 percent correct
FIFA to review fair play tiebreaker but unlikely to change
Messi vs. France with Maradona watching; Ronaldo vs. Uruguay
Injuries raise doubts about Brazil’s World Cup preparations
Messi missing from AP’s best 11 of the World Cup group stage
Column: Best-ever World Cup? It is shaping up nicely
