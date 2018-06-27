AP Top WorldCup News at 11:48 p.m. EDT

AP PHOTOS: Defending champs done after Day 14 at World Cup

The Latest: Sommer’s own-goal extends World Cup mark to 8

Brazil advances to round of 16 at World Cup, tops Serbia 2-0

‘Dark day for German football’ after World Cup elimination

Oops, times 8: World Cup sets new record for own-goals

Diego Maradona is Argentina’s biggest fan _ and distraction

Switzerland and Costa Rica draw 2-2; Swiss advance

Sweden dominates Mexico 3-0, but both head to knockout round

Who’s in and who’s out at the World Cup in Russia

Keen to embrace US sporting ideas, Southgate revives England

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.