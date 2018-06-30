AP Top WorldCup News at 6:52 p.m. EDT

Mbappe, not Messi, stars as France beats Argentina 4-3
Cavani scores twice, Uruguay ousts Ronaldo and Portugal 2-1
Column: The World Cup delivers unforgiving verdict for Messi
A look at the road out of the World Cup’s round of 16
Ronaldo, Portugal unable to continue great run at World Cup
Messi-led generation fails to win major title with Argentina
Benjamin Pavard, like Lilian Thuram, scores at World Cup
The Latest: Uruguay, France extend streak for group winners
Rodriguez misses Colombia training, scan shows calf swelling
Silva wants Spain to use speed at World Cup to beat Russia
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.