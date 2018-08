By The Associated Press

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 522 471 Albany 7 4 0 .636 575 507 Philadelphia 6 4 0 .600 506 458 Washington 1 10 0 .091 440 607 Friday’s Game

Albany 55, Washington 41

Saturday’s Game

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Baltimore at Washington, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Albany, 6 p.m.

