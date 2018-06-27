Argentina, Colombia to play Sept 11 exhibition in New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Argentina and Colombia will meet in an exhibition on Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL’s New York Giants and the New York Jets.

The match, announced Wednesday, will be among the first friendlies for the nations after the World Cup.

Colombia previously announced a Sept. 7 exhibition against Venezuela at Miami Gardens, Florida.

