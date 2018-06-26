Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB White Sox 5 2 .714 — Indians 4 2 .667 ½ Brewers 4 3 .571 1 Indians 3 3 .500 1½ Cubs 2 4 .333 2½ Reds 2 5 .286 3 East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 6 0 1.000 — Cubs 4 2 .667 2 Athletics 4 3 .571 2½ Giants 3 3 .500 3 Angels 1 5 .167 5 Giants 1 5 .167 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 5 2 .714 — Padres 4 2 .667 ½ Royals 4 3 .571 1 Padres 3 3 .500 1½ Rangers 3 4 .429 2 Mariners 0 7 .000 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Giants Black at AZL Cubs1, Game 1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Cubs1, Game 2, TBD

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

