Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|White Sox
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Indians
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Brewers
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Indians
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Cubs
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Reds
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Athletics
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Cubs
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Giants
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Giants
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Angels
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Padres
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Padres
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Royals
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Rangers
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Mariners
|0
|8
|.000
|5½
___
AZL Giants Black at AZL Cubs1, Game 1, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL Cubs1, Game 2, TBD
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians2 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs2 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
