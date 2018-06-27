Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

June 27, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 5 2 .714
White Sox 5 2 .714
Brewers 5 3 .625 ½
Indians 4 3 .571 1
Cubs 2 5 .286 3
Reds 2 6 .250
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 6 1 .857
Athletics 5 3 .625
Giants 4 3 .571 2
Cubs 4 3 .571 2
Giants 2 5 .286 4
Angels 1 6 .143 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 5 2 .714
Padres 4 3 .571 1
Padres 4 3 .571 1
Royals 4 3 .571 1
Rangers 3 4 .429 2
Mariners 0 8 .000

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Giants Black at AZL Cubs1, Game 1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Cubs1, Game 2, TBD

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AZL Dodgers at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

