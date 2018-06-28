Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 6 2 .750 — White Sox 5 3 .625 1 Indians 5 3 .625 1 Brewers 5 3 .625 1 Cubs 2 6 .250 4 Reds 2 6 .250 4 East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 6 2 .750 — Athletics 5 3 .625 1 Cubs 5 3 .625 1 Giants 4 4 .500 2 Angels 2 6 .250 4 Giants 2 6 .250 4 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 6 2 .750 — Royals 5 3 .625 1 Rangers 4 4 .500 2 Padres 4 4 .500 2 Padres 4 4 .500 2 Mariners 0 8 .000 6

___

Thursday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

AZL Angels at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AZL Dodgers at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.