Arizona League

June 30, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 7 2 .778
White Sox 6 3 .667 1
Indians 5 4 .556 2
Brewers 5 4 .556 2
Cubs 3 6 .333 4
Reds 2 7 .222 5
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 7 2 .778
Athletics 6 3 .667 1
Cubs 5 4 .556 2
Giants 4 4 .500
Giants 2 6 .250
Angels 2 7 .222 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 6 3 .667
Royals 6 3 .667
Padres 4 4 .500
Padres 4 4 .500
Rangers 4 5 .444 2
Mariners 1 8 .111 5

Friday’s Games

AZL White Sox 3, AZL Dodgers 2

AZL Brewers at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black 7, AZL Athletics 3

AZL Diamondbacks 3, AZL Giants Orange 1

Saturday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

