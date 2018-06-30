Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 7 2 .778 — White Sox 6 3 .667 1 Indians 5 4 .556 2 Brewers 5 4 .556 2 Cubs 3 6 .333 4 Reds 2 7 .222 5 East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 7 2 .778 — Athletics 6 3 .667 1 Cubs 5 4 .556 2 Giants 4 4 .500 2½ Giants 2 6 .250 4½ Angels 2 7 .222 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 6 3 .667 — Royals 6 3 .667 — Padres 4 4 .500 1½ Padres 4 4 .500 1½ Rangers 4 5 .444 2 Mariners 1 8 .111 5

___

Friday’s Games

AZL White Sox 3, AZL Dodgers 2

AZL Brewers at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black 7, AZL Athletics 3

AZL Diamondbacks 3, AZL Giants Orange 1

Saturday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.