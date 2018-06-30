Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 7 2 .778 — White Sox 7 3 .700 ½ Indians 5 4 .556 2 Brewers 5 5 .500 2½ Cubs 4 6 .400 3½ Reds 3 7 .300 4½ East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 8 2 .800 — Athletics 6 4 .600 2 Cubs 5 4 .556 2½ Giants 4 5 .444 3½ Giants 3 6 .333 4½ Angels 2 7 .222 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 6 4 .600 — Royals 6 4 .600 — Padres 5 4 .556 ½ Padres 5 4 .556 ½ Rangers 4 6 .400 2 Mariners 1 9 .100 5

Friday’s Games

AZL White Sox 3, AZL Dodgers 2

AZL Cubs2 7, AZL Brewers 1

AZL Padres1 5, AZL Royals 4

AZL Padres2 11, AZL Rangers 10

AZL Reds 8, AZL Mariners 2

AZL Giants Black 7, AZL Athletics 3

AZL Diamondbacks 3, AZL Giants Orange 1

Saturday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

