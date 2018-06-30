Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Arizona League

June 30, 2018 2:32 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 7 2 .778
White Sox 7 3 .700 ½
Indians 5 4 .556 2
Brewers 5 5 .500
Cubs 4 6 .400
Reds 3 7 .300
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 8 2 .800
Athletics 6 4 .600 2
Cubs 5 4 .556
Giants 4 5 .444
Giants 3 6 .333
Angels 2 7 .222
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 6 4 .600
Royals 6 4 .600
Padres 5 4 .556 ½
Padres 5 4 .556 ½
Rangers 4 6 .400 2
Mariners 1 9 .100 5

___

Friday’s Games

AZL White Sox 3, AZL Dodgers 2

AZL Cubs2 7, AZL Brewers 1

AZL Padres1 5, AZL Royals 4

AZL Padres2 11, AZL Rangers 10

AZL Reds 8, AZL Mariners 2

AZL Giants Black 7, AZL Athletics 3

AZL Diamondbacks 3, AZL Giants Orange 1

Saturday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

