Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|White Sox
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Indians
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Brewers
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Cubs
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Reds
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Athletics
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Cubs
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Giants
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Giants
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Angels
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Royals
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Padres
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Padres
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Rangers
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Mariners
|1
|9
|.100
|5
___
AZL Reds at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.
AZL Cubs1 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
