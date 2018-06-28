Listen Live Sports

Astros 1, Rays 0

June 28, 2018 10:13 pm
 
Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 5 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0
Reddick lf 4 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 0 0
Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0
M.Gnzal ss 4 0 1 0 Cron dh 3 0 1 0
White 1b 3 0 2 0 Field pr-dh 0 0 0 0
B.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 M.Smith lf 3 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 2 1 2 1 Gomez rf 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 2 0
Totals 32 1 8 1 Totals 31 0 6 0
Houston 000 010 000—1
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0

E_M.Gonzalez (4). DP_Houston 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Houston 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Adames (2). HR_Marisnick (7). SB_M.Smith (15). CS_Bregman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers W,9-3 7 3 0 0 2 7
Devenski H,15 1 2 0 0 0 0
Rondon S,5-7 1 1 0 0 0 3
Tampa Bay
Stanek 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 3
Yarbrough L,7-4 6 1-3 7 1 1 1 4
Pruitt 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Yarbrough (Marisnick), by McCullers (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:53. A_12,305 (42,735).

