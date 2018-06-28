Astros 1, Rays 0

|Houston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|White 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Field pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Gomez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|010
|000—1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
E_M.Gonzalez (4). DP_Houston 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Houston 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Adames (2). HR_Marisnick (7). SB_M.Smith (15). CS_Bregman (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|McCullers W,9-3
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Devenski H,15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon S,5-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Yarbrough L,7-4
|6
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Pruitt
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Yarbrough (Marisnick), by McCullers (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:53. A_12,305 (42,735).
