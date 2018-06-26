Listen Live Sports

Astros 7, Blue Jays 0

June 26, 2018 11:04 pm
 
Toronto Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn dh 4 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 5 1 1 0
T.Hrnnd lf 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 5 2 4 2
Solarte 3b-ss 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 1 1 1 0
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 Gattis dh 3 0 1 2
R.Mrtin c-3b 3 0 1 0 T.Kemp pr-dh-lf 0 1 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Reddick lf 4 1 3 0
A.Diaz ss 2 0 0 0 Rondon p 0 0 0 0
Morales ph 1 0 0 0 M.Gnzal ss 4 0 0 0
Maile c 0 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 3 1 2 3
D.Trvis 2b 3 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 4 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 34 7 12 7
Toronto 000 000 000—0
Houston 000 020 05x—7

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Houston 9. 2B_Springer (17), Bregman 3 (25), Reddick (7), Marisnick (5). HR_Bregman (13), Marisnick (6). CS_Smoak (1). S_Altuve (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Borucki L,0-1 6 6 2 2 4 3
Guilmet 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Mayza 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Houston
Morton W,10-1 7 4 0 0 2 13
Devenski H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rondon 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Borucki.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:42. A_38,700 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

