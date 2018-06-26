Astros 7, Blue Jays 0

|Toronto
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Solarte 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|R.Mrtin c-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kemp pr-dh-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morales ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|Houston
|000
|020
|05x—7
DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Houston 9. 2B_Springer (17), Bregman 3 (25), Reddick (7), Marisnick (5). HR_Bregman (13), Marisnick (6). CS_Smoak (1). S_Altuve (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Borucki L,0-1
|6
|6
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Guilmet
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Mayza
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Houston
|Morton W,10-1
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|13
|Devenski H,14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rondon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Borucki.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:42. A_38,700 (41,168).
