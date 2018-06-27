Astros 7, Blue Jays 6

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Solarte 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Pearce dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|a-Granderson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Smoak 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Diaz ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Maile c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Travis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|3
|6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.345
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Gattis dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.252
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|2
|7
|Toronto
|500
|001
|000—6
|10
|1
|Houston
|300
|010
|012—7
|11
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Pearce in the 7th.
E_Maile (5), Altuve (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 6. 2B_Grichuk (8), Solarte (17), Bregman 2 (27), Gattis 2 (13). HR_Gonzalez (6), off Clippard; Bregman (14), off Tepera. RBIs_Solarte (45), Morales (26), Pillar (29), Diaz (19), Maile (20), Travis (16), Bregman 2 (49), Gattis 3 (54), Reddick (21), Gonzalez (34). SB_Altuve (12), Reddick (2). SF_Morales, Maile.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Hernandez 2); Houston 5 (Springer, Gurriel, Gattis, Reddick, Gonzalez). RISP_Toronto 3 for 7; Houston 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Hernandez, Travis, Gonzalez.
DP_Toronto 1 (Morales, Diaz); Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel), (Altuve, Gurriel).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada
|5
|7
|4
|3
|2
|1
|93
|4.53
|Loup, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.18
|Biagini, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.69
|Clippard, H, 8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|20
|3.29
|Tepera, L, 5-3, BS, 5-11
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|2.97
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|96
|4.22
|Peacock
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|2.06
|Giles
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.23
|Harris, W, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.30
Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 3-0. WP_Tepera.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:55. A_39,191 (41,168).
