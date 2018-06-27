Listen Live Sports

Astros 7, Blue Jays 6

June 27, 2018 5:28 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grichuk rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .203
Hernandez lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .259
Solarte 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .252
Pearce dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .291
a-Granderson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Morales 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .237
Smoak 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Pillar cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .249
Diaz ss 4 0 3 1 0 1 .247
Maile c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .246
Travis 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .222
Totals 34 6 10 6 3 6
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .260
Bregman 3b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .277
Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .345
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Gattis dh 4 1 2 3 0 1 .252
Reddick rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .274
Gonzalez ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .238
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Kemp lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .319
Totals 35 7 11 7 2 7
Toronto 500 001 000—6 10 1
Houston 300 010 012—7 11 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Pearce in the 7th.

E_Maile (5), Altuve (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 6. 2B_Grichuk (8), Solarte (17), Bregman 2 (27), Gattis 2 (13). HR_Gonzalez (6), off Clippard; Bregman (14), off Tepera. RBIs_Solarte (45), Morales (26), Pillar (29), Diaz (19), Maile (20), Travis (16), Bregman 2 (49), Gattis 3 (54), Reddick (21), Gonzalez (34). SB_Altuve (12), Reddick (2). SF_Morales, Maile.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Hernandez 2); Houston 5 (Springer, Gurriel, Gattis, Reddick, Gonzalez). RISP_Toronto 3 for 7; Houston 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Hernandez, Travis, Gonzalez.

DP_Toronto 1 (Morales, Diaz); Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel), (Altuve, Gurriel).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada 5 7 4 3 2 1 93 4.53
Loup, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.18
Biagini, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 6.69
Clippard, H, 8 1 1 1 1 0 3 20 3.29
Tepera, L, 5-3, BS, 5-11 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 2.97
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel 5 1-3 7 6 6 3 3 96 4.22
Peacock 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 23 2.06
Giles 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 4.23
Harris, W, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.30

Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 3-0. WP_Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:55. A_39,191 (41,168).

