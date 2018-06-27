Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 7, Blue Jays 6

June 27, 2018 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grichuk rf 5 1 2 0 Sprnger cf 4 1 0 0
T.Hrnnd lf 4 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 2 3 2
Solarte 3b 5 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0
Pearce dh 2 1 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Grndrsn ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Gattis dh 4 1 2 3
Morales 1b 3 0 0 1 Reddick rf 4 0 2 1
Smoak 1b 0 0 0 0 M.Gnzal ss 4 1 1 1
Pillar cf 4 2 3 1 Stassi c 3 0 0 0
A.Diaz ss 4 0 3 1 T.Kemp lf 4 1 2 0
Maile c 2 0 1 1
D.Trvis 2b 4 0 0 1
Totals 34 6 10 6 Totals 35 7 11 7
Toronto 500 001 000—6
Houston 300 010 012—7

E_Altuve (4), Maile (5). DP_Toronto 1, Houston 2. LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 6. 2B_Grichuk (8), Solarte (17), Bregman 2 (27), Gattis 2 (13). HR_Bregman (14), M.Gonzalez (6). SB_Altuve (12), Reddick (2). SF_Morales (3), Maile (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Estrada 5 7 4 3 2 1
Loup H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Biagini H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Clippard H,8 1 1 1 1 0 3
Tepera L,5-3 BS,5 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Houston
Keuchel 5 1-3 7 6 6 3 3
Peacock 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Giles 1 2 0 0 0 0
Harris W,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

Advertisement

T_2:55. A_39,191 (41,168).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington