Astros 7, Blue Jays 6

|Toronto
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Sprnger cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Solarte 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pearce dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Smoak 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|T.Kemp lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Maile c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|Toronto
|500
|001
|000—6
|Houston
|300
|010
|012—7
E_Altuve (4), Maile (5). DP_Toronto 1, Houston 2. LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 6. 2B_Grichuk (8), Solarte (17), Bregman 2 (27), Gattis 2 (13). HR_Bregman (14), M.Gonzalez (6). SB_Altuve (12), Reddick (2). SF_Morales (3), Maile (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Estrada
|5
|7
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Loup H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Biagini H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clippard H,8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Tepera L,5-3 BS,5
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Houston
|Keuchel
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|Peacock
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Giles
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris W,3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Tepera.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:55. A_39,191 (41,168).
