Astros 7, Blue Jays 6

Toronto Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Grichuk rf 5 1 2 0 Sprnger cf 4 1 0 0 T.Hrnnd lf 4 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 2 3 2 Solarte 3b 5 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 Pearce dh 2 1 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Gattis dh 4 1 2 3 Morales 1b 3 0 0 1 Reddick rf 4 0 2 1 Smoak 1b 0 0 0 0 M.Gnzal ss 4 1 1 1 Pillar cf 4 2 3 1 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 A.Diaz ss 4 0 3 1 T.Kemp lf 4 1 2 0 Maile c 2 0 1 1 D.Trvis 2b 4 0 0 1 Totals 34 6 10 6 Totals 35 7 11 7

Toronto 500 001 000—6 Houston 300 010 012—7

E_Altuve (4), Maile (5). DP_Toronto 1, Houston 2. LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 6. 2B_Grichuk (8), Solarte (17), Bregman 2 (27), Gattis 2 (13). HR_Bregman (14), M.Gonzalez (6). SB_Altuve (12), Reddick (2). SF_Morales (3), Maile (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Estrada 5 7 4 3 2 1 Loup H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 Biagini H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Clippard H,8 1 1 1 1 0 3 Tepera L,5-3 BS,5 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Houston Keuchel 5 1-3 7 6 6 3 3 Peacock 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Giles 1 2 0 0 0 0 Harris W,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:55. A_39,191 (41,168).

