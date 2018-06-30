Athletics 3, Indians 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .291 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .307 Ramirez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .251 Chisenhall rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .312 a-R.Davis ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .141 d-Gomes ph-c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .252 Naquin cf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .284 e-Guyer ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Totals 31 1 6 1 2 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244 b-Canha ph-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Joyce lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200 c-Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Lowrie 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .293 K.Davis dh 3 0 2 1 1 0 .230 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Semien ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .251 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .208 Totals 31 3 8 3 2 9

Cleveland 000 000 010—1 6 1 Oakland 010 001 01x—3 8 0

a-struck out for Chisenhall in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Fowler in the 7th. c-struck out for Joyce in the 7th. d-doubled for R.Perez in the 8th. e-lined out for Naquin in the 8th.

E_Ramirez (4). LOB_Cleveland 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Lindor (25), Gomes (14), K.Davis (13), Olson (13), Piscotty (19). HR_Lowrie (14), off McAllister. RBIs_Lindor (45), Lowrie (56), K.Davis (54), Semien (31). SB_Ramirez (14), Semien (7). CS_Lindor (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Brantley, Encarnacion, Kipnis); Oakland 3 (Olson, Pinder 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Oakland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Piscotty. GIDP_R.Perez, Olson.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Alonso, Ramirez, Otero); Oakland 1 (Semien, Olson).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, L, 7-6 6 2-3 6 2 2 1 8 108 2.45 O.Perez 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.93 McAllister 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 11 5.85 Otero 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 6.04 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blackburn, W, 2-2 6 1-3 3 0 0 1 5 98 6.46 Buchter, H, 5 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 2.84 Petit, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.66 Treinen, S, 21-23 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 0.89

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

McAllister pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 2-0, McAllister 3-0, Otero 1-0, Petit 1-1. HBP_Blackburn (Ramirez). WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, John Libka; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:50. A_14,823 (46,765).

