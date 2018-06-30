Athletics 3, Indians 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Chisenhall rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|a-R.Davis ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.141
|d-Gomes ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Naquin cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|e-Guyer ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|b-Canha ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Joyce lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Lowrie 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.230
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|2
|9
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|1
|Oakland
|010
|001
|01x—3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Chisenhall in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Fowler in the 7th. c-struck out for Joyce in the 7th. d-doubled for R.Perez in the 8th. e-lined out for Naquin in the 8th.
E_Ramirez (4). LOB_Cleveland 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Lindor (25), Gomes (14), K.Davis (13), Olson (13), Piscotty (19). HR_Lowrie (14), off McAllister. RBIs_Lindor (45), Lowrie (56), K.Davis (54), Semien (31). SB_Ramirez (14), Semien (7). CS_Lindor (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Brantley, Encarnacion, Kipnis); Oakland 3 (Olson, Pinder 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Oakland 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Piscotty. GIDP_R.Perez, Olson.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Alonso, Ramirez, Otero); Oakland 1 (Semien, Olson).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, L, 7-6
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|108
|2.45
|O.Perez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.93
|McAllister
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|5.85
|Otero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.04
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, W, 2-2
|6
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|98
|6.46
|Buchter, H, 5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.84
|Petit, H, 10
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.66
|Treinen, S, 21-23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.89
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
McAllister pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 2-0, McAllister 3-0, Otero 1-0, Petit 1-1. HBP_Blackburn (Ramirez). WP_Bauer.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, John Libka; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:50. A_14,823 (46,765).
