Athletics 3, Tigers 0

|Oakland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Du.Fwlr cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joh.Hck 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Jones lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|002—3
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Goodrum (6), Greiner (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Du.Fowler (3), Lowrie 2 (23), Phegley (3), Castellanos (26). CS_J.Iglesias (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Bassitt W,1-3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Petit H,9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino S,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Fiers L,5-5
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Jimenez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP_by Fiers (Barreto).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:11. A_23,961 (41,297).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.