Athletics 3, Tigers 0

Oakland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Du.Fwlr cf 5 0 1 1 Martin cf 4 0 0 0 Joyce lf 5 1 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Lowrie 3b 4 0 2 1 Cstllns rf 3 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 5 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 1 0 Pinder 2b 4 0 1 0 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 Barreto ss 3 1 1 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0 Phegley c 3 1 1 1 J.Jones lf 2 0 0 0 Totals 37 3 9 3 Totals 29 0 3 0

Oakland 000 100 002—3 Detroit 000 000 000—0

E_Goodrum (6), Greiner (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Du.Fowler (3), Lowrie 2 (23), Phegley (3), Castellanos (26). CS_J.Iglesias (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Bassitt W,1-3 6 2 0 0 5 5 Petit H,9 2 1 0 0 0 0 Trivino S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Detroit Fiers L,5-5 7 5 1 1 1 5 Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 2 Wilson 1 3 2 2 1 0

HBP_by Fiers (Barreto).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:11. A_23,961 (41,297).

