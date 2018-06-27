Athletics 3, Tigers 0

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.258
|Joyce lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Lowrie 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Pinder 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Barreto ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Jones lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|5
|6
|Oakland
|000
|100
|002—3
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|2
E_Goodrum (6), Greiner (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Fowler (3), Lowrie 2 (23), Phegley (3), Castellanos (26). RBIs_Fowler (16), Lowrie (54), Phegley (5). CS_Iglesias (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Joyce 2, Davis, Olson, Piscotty 2); Detroit 3 (Martinez, Goodrum 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 12; Detroit 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Phegley, Martin.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 1-3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|5
|5
|102
|2.82
|Petit, H, 9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|3.72
|Trivino, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.64
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, L, 5-5
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|109
|4.04
|Jimenez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|2.58
|Wilson
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|4.11
HBP_Fiers (Barreto).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:11. A_23,961 (41,297).
