Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 3, Tigers 0

June 27, 2018 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fowler cf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .258
Joyce lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .198
Lowrie 3b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .291
Davis dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .225
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Pinder 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Barreto ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Phegley c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250
Totals 37 3 9 3 2 7
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .240
Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .308
Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .241
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Hicks 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Greiner c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Jones lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Totals 29 0 3 0 5 6
Oakland 000 100 002—3 9 0
Detroit 000 000 000—0 3 2

E_Goodrum (6), Greiner (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Fowler (3), Lowrie 2 (23), Phegley (3), Castellanos (26). RBIs_Fowler (16), Lowrie (54), Phegley (5). CS_Iglesias (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Joyce 2, Davis, Olson, Piscotty 2); Detroit 3 (Martinez, Goodrum 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 12; Detroit 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Phegley, Martin.

Advertisement
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 1-3 6 2 0 0 5 5 102 2.82
Petit, H, 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 27 3.72
Trivino, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.64
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, L, 5-5 7 5 1 1 1 5 109 4.04
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 2 37 2.58
Wilson 1 3 2 2 1 0 20 4.11

HBP_Fiers (Barreto).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:11. A_23,961 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington