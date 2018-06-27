Athletics 3, Tigers 0

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler cf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .258 Joyce lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .198 Lowrie 3b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .291 Davis dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .225 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Pinder 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Barreto ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Phegley c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Totals 37 3 9 3 2 7

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .308 Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .241 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Hicks 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Jones lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .225 Totals 29 0 3 0 5 6

Oakland 000 100 002—3 9 0 Detroit 000 000 000—0 3 2

E_Goodrum (6), Greiner (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Fowler (3), Lowrie 2 (23), Phegley (3), Castellanos (26). RBIs_Fowler (16), Lowrie (54), Phegley (5). CS_Iglesias (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Joyce 2, Davis, Olson, Piscotty 2); Detroit 3 (Martinez, Goodrum 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 12; Detroit 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Phegley, Martin.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 1-3 6 2 0 0 5 5 102 2.82 Petit, H, 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 27 3.72 Trivino, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.64 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, L, 5-5 7 5 1 1 1 5 109 4.04 Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 2 37 2.58 Wilson 1 3 2 2 1 0 20 4.11

HBP_Fiers (Barreto).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:11. A_23,961 (41,297).

