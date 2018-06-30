Athletics 7, Indians 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Chisenhall rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|a-Guyer ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Kipnis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Naquin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Lowrie 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Barreto 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|3
|6
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|000—2
|3
|1
|Oakland
|000
|003
|04x—7
|8
|0
a-struck out for Chisenhall in the 8th.
E_Gomes (6). LOB_Cleveland 3, Oakland 3. 2B_Canha (13), Davis (14), Barreto (3). HR_Lindor (20), off Jackson; Ramirez (24), off Jackson; Phegley (2), off Plutko; Fowler (5), off Otero; Olson (18), off Tomlin. RBIs_Lindor (46), Ramirez (53), Fowler (17), Canha (30), Davis (55), Olson 2 (43), Phegley 2 (7). SF_Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Naquin); Oakland 2 (Semien 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 2; Oakland 2 for 6.
GIDP_Alonso.
DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien, Trivino).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko, L, 4-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|90
|4.66
|Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.90
|Otero
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|21
|6.07
|Tomlin
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|22
|6.60
|Kontos
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.88
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, W, 1-0
|6
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|86
|2.13
|Buchter, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.77
|Pagan, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.86
|Casilla
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.00
|Trivino, S, 3-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.56
Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0, Kontos 1-0, Trivino 3-0. HBP_Casilla (Ramirez). WP_Pagan, Tomlin, Kontos.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:50. A_17,748 (46,765).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.