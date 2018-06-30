Athletics 7, Indians 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .290 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306 Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .291 Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Chisenhall rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .304 a-Guyer ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .156 Kipnis 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .217 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Naquin cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Totals 29 2 3 2 2 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .252 Canha lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .254 Lowrie 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .291 Davis dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .231 Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .239 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Barreto 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .216 Phegley c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .259 Totals 30 7 8 7 3 6

Cleveland 000 200 000—2 3 1 Oakland 000 003 04x—7 8 0

a-struck out for Chisenhall in the 8th.

E_Gomes (6). LOB_Cleveland 3, Oakland 3. 2B_Canha (13), Davis (14), Barreto (3). HR_Lindor (20), off Jackson; Ramirez (24), off Jackson; Phegley (2), off Plutko; Fowler (5), off Otero; Olson (18), off Tomlin. RBIs_Lindor (46), Ramirez (53), Fowler (17), Canha (30), Davis (55), Olson 2 (43), Phegley 2 (7). SF_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Naquin); Oakland 2 (Semien 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 2; Oakland 2 for 6.

Advertisement

GIDP_Alonso.

DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien, Trivino).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plutko, L, 4-2 5 2-3 5 3 3 1 3 90 4.66 Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.90 Otero 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 21 6.07 Tomlin 1-3 2 3 3 2 0 22 6.60 Kontos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.88 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson, W, 1-0 6 2-3 2 2 2 0 6 86 2.13 Buchter, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.77 Pagan, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.86 Casilla 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.00 Trivino, S, 3-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.56

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0, Kontos 1-0, Trivino 3-0. HBP_Casilla (Ramirez). WP_Pagan, Tomlin, Kontos.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:50. A_17,748 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.