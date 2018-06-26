Athletics 9, Tigers 7

|Oakland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Martin cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pinder lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Joyce ph-lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Lowrie 3b
|4
|2
|4
|2
|V.Mrtin dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Joh.Hck 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Pscotty rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|V.Reyes lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Du.Fwlr ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J.Jones ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|D.Mchdo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Barreto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|Oakland
|000
|330
|102—9
|Detroit
|402
|100
|000—7
E_Joh.Hicks (6). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Detroit 11. 2B_Joyce (9), Canha (12), Lucroy (13), Candelario (16), Castellanos (25), Goodrum (14). 3B_D.Machado (1). HR_Pinder (7), Lowrie (13).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Montas
|3
|8
|6
|6
|3
|1
|Hatcher
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pagan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Buchter W,2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Treinen S,19-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Hardy
|4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|4
|Farmer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Coleman H,5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Wilson BS,3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene L,2-5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Saupold
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hardy pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Wilson (Piscotty).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.
T_3:47. A_22,809 (41,297).
