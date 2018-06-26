Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 9, Tigers 7

June 26, 2018 11:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 Martin cf 4 1 2 0
Pinder lf 3 1 1 2 Cndlrio 3b 4 2 2 0
Joyce ph-lf 2 2 1 0 Cstllns rf 3 1 2 1
Lowrie 3b 4 2 4 2 V.Mrtin dh 5 0 0 0
K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 1 1 2
Olson 1b 5 1 1 1 Joh.Hck 1b 5 1 2 1
Pscotty rf 3 1 0 0 J.McCnn c 5 0 1 1
Canha cf 4 1 1 1 V.Reyes lf 4 1 1 0
Du.Fwlr ph-cf 1 0 1 1 J.Jones ph 1 0 0 0
Lucroy c 5 0 1 2 D.Mchdo 2b 3 0 1 2
Barreto 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Iglss ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 9 11 9 Totals 38 7 12 7
Oakland 000 330 102—9
Detroit 402 100 000—7

E_Joh.Hicks (6). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Detroit 11. 2B_Joyce (9), Canha (12), Lucroy (13), Candelario (16), Castellanos (25), Goodrum (14). 3B_D.Machado (1). HR_Pinder (7), Lowrie (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas 3 8 6 6 3 1
Hatcher 2 3 1 1 1 1
Pagan 2 0 0 0 1 0
Buchter W,2-0 1 1 0 0 2 3
Treinen S,19-21 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Hardy 4 6 6 3 3 4
Farmer 2 0 0 0 0 2
Coleman H,5 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Wilson BS,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Greene L,2-5 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Saupold 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hardy pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Wilson (Piscotty).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

T_3:47. A_22,809 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington