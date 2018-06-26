Athletics 9, Tigers 7

Oakland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 4 1 1 0 Martin cf 4 1 2 0 Pinder lf 3 1 1 2 Cndlrio 3b 4 2 2 0 Joyce ph-lf 2 2 1 0 Cstllns rf 3 1 2 1 Lowrie 3b 4 2 4 2 V.Mrtin dh 5 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 1 1 2 Olson 1b 5 1 1 1 Joh.Hck 1b 5 1 2 1 Pscotty rf 3 1 0 0 J.McCnn c 5 0 1 1 Canha cf 4 1 1 1 V.Reyes lf 4 1 1 0 Du.Fwlr ph-cf 1 0 1 1 J.Jones ph 1 0 0 0 Lucroy c 5 0 1 2 D.Mchdo 2b 3 0 1 2 Barreto 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Iglss ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 9 11 9 Totals 38 7 12 7

Oakland 000 330 102—9 Detroit 402 100 000—7

E_Joh.Hicks (6). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Detroit 11. 2B_Joyce (9), Canha (12), Lucroy (13), Candelario (16), Castellanos (25), Goodrum (14). 3B_D.Machado (1). HR_Pinder (7), Lowrie (13).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Montas 3 8 6 6 3 1 Hatcher 2 3 1 1 1 1 Pagan 2 0 0 0 1 0 Buchter W,2-0 1 1 0 0 2 3 Treinen S,19-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 Detroit Hardy 4 6 6 3 3 4 Farmer 2 0 0 0 0 2 Coleman H,5 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Wilson BS,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Greene L,2-5 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Saupold 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hardy pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Wilson (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.

T_3:47. A_22,809 (41,297).

