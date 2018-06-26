Athletics 9, Tigers 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .245 Pinder lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .242 a-Joyce ph-lf 2 2 1 0 0 0 .198 Lowrie 3b 4 2 4 2 1 0 .288 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .226 Olson 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .242 Piscotty rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .253 Canha cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253 b-Fowler ph-cf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .261 Lucroy c 5 0 1 2 0 1 .266 Barreto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .214 Totals 38 9 11 9 5 7

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .261 Candelario 3b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .243 Castellanos rf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .308 Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Goodrum ss 3 1 1 2 2 0 .236 Hicks 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .283 McCann c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .236 Reyes lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .215 c-Jones ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Machado 2b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .208 d-Iglesias ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Totals 38 7 12 7 7 6

Oakland 000 330 102—9 11 0 Detroit 402 100 000—7 12 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Pinder in the 7th. b-singled for Canha in the 9th. c-lined out for Reyes in the 9th. d-lined out for Machado in the 9th.

E_Hicks (6). LOB_Oakland 8, Detroit 11. 2B_Canha (12), Lucroy (13), Joyce (9), Candelario (16), Castellanos (25), Goodrum (14). 3B_Machado (1). HR_Pinder (7), off Hardy; Lowrie (13), off Hardy. RBIs_Pinder 2 (16), Lowrie 2 (53), Olson (41), Canha (28), Lucroy 2 (23), Fowler (15), Castellanos (45), Goodrum 2 (25), Hicks (25), McCann (22), Machado 2 (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Canha 2, Lucroy, Barreto); Detroit 5 (Martin, Hicks 2, McCann, Reyes). RISP_Oakland 4 for 9; Detroit 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Olson. GIDP_Piscotty, Martinez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Olson); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Machado, Hicks).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas 3 8 6 6 3 1 74 3.68 Hatcher 2 3 1 1 1 1 47 3.58 Pagan 2 0 0 0 1 0 24 3.03 Buchter, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 2 3 24 2.31 Treinen, S, 19-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.93 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hardy 4 6 6 3 3 4 95 3.59 Farmer 2 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.86 Coleman, H, 5 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 19 2.91 Wilson, BS, 3-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.64 Greene, L, 2-5 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 20 4.14 Saupold 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 4.32

Hardy pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 1-0, Wilson 3-1, Saupold 2-1. HBP_Wilson (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.

T_3:47. A_22,809 (41,297).

