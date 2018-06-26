Athletics 9, Tigers 7

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Pinder lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|a-Joyce ph-lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Lowrie 3b
|4
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.288
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|b-Fowler ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Lucroy c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Barreto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.214
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|9
|5
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.308
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.236
|Hicks 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|McCann c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Reyes lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|c-Jones ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Machado 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.208
|d-Iglesias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|7
|6
|Oakland
|000
|330
|102—9
|11
|0
|Detroit
|402
|100
|000—7
|12
|1
a-out on fielder’s choice for Pinder in the 7th. b-singled for Canha in the 9th. c-lined out for Reyes in the 9th. d-lined out for Machado in the 9th.
E_Hicks (6). LOB_Oakland 8, Detroit 11. 2B_Canha (12), Lucroy (13), Joyce (9), Candelario (16), Castellanos (25), Goodrum (14). 3B_Machado (1). HR_Pinder (7), off Hardy; Lowrie (13), off Hardy. RBIs_Pinder 2 (16), Lowrie 2 (53), Olson (41), Canha (28), Lucroy 2 (23), Fowler (15), Castellanos (45), Goodrum 2 (25), Hicks (25), McCann (22), Machado 2 (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Canha 2, Lucroy, Barreto); Detroit 5 (Martin, Hicks 2, McCann, Reyes). RISP_Oakland 4 for 9; Detroit 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_Olson. GIDP_Piscotty, Martinez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Olson); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Machado, Hicks).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|3
|8
|6
|6
|3
|1
|74
|3.68
|Hatcher
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|47
|3.58
|Pagan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|3.03
|Buchter, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|24
|2.31
|Treinen, S, 19-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.93
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hardy
|4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|4
|95
|3.59
|Farmer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.86
|Coleman, H, 5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|19
|2.91
|Wilson, BS, 3-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.64
|Greene, L, 2-5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|4.14
|Saupold
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.32
Hardy pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 1-0, Wilson 3-1, Saupold 2-1. HBP_Wilson (Piscotty).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.
T_3:47. A_22,809 (41,297).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.