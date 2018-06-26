Listen Live Sports

Atlanta United All-Star Nagbe injured, to miss 2 to 3 months

June 26, 2018
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United midfielder Darlington Nagbe is expected to miss two to three months with a right adductor injury.

Nagbe suffered the injury during the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

Nagbe, acquired in December from Portland, leads Atlanta United in minutes. He has been selected to play in the MLS All-Star Game in Atlanta on Aug. 1.

Nagbe has not scored this season, but he has three assists.

