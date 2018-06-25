Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 35 18 .660 — Sugar Land 33 20 .623 2 York 27 26 .509 8 Southern Maryland 22 31 .415 13 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 30 23 .566 — New Britain 27 27 .500 3½ Long Island 27 27 .500 3½ Pennsylvania 12 41 .226 18

___

Monday’s Games

York 4, Long Island 1

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.