Atlantic League

June 25, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 35 18 .660
Sugar Land 33 20 .623 2
York 27 26 .509 8
Southern Maryland 22 31 .415 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 30 23 .566
New Britain 27 27 .500
Long Island 27 27 .500
Pennsylvania 12 41 .226 18

Monday’s Games

York 4, Long Island 1

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

