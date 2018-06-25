Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|35
|18
|.660
|—
|Sugar Land
|33
|20
|.623
|2
|York
|27
|26
|.509
|8
|Southern Maryland
|22
|31
|.415
|13
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|New Britain
|27
|27
|.500
|3½
|Long Island
|27
|27
|.500
|3½
|Pennsylvania
|12
|41
|.226
|18
___
York 4, Long Island 1
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
