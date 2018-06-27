Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 27, 2018 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 36 19 .655
Sugar Land 34 21 .618 2
York 27 28 .491 9
Southern Maryland 24 31 .436 12
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 30 24 .556
Long Island 29 27 .518 2
New Britain 28 27 .509
Pennsylvania 12 43 .218 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 6, York 4

Southern Maryland 5, Pennsylvania 0

Somerset 5, New Britain 0

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington