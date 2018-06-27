Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Sugar Land
|34
|21
|.618
|2
|York
|27
|28
|.491
|9
|Southern Maryland
|24
|31
|.436
|12
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Long Island
|29
|27
|.518
|2½
|New Britain
|28
|28
|.500
|3½
|Pennsylvania
|12
|43
|.218
|19
___
Long Island 6, York 4
Southern Maryland 5, Pennsylvania 0
Somerset 5, New Britain 0
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
