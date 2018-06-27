Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 36 19 .655 — Sugar Land 34 21 .618 2 York 27 28 .491 9 Southern Maryland 24 31 .436 12 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 31 24 .564 — Long Island 29 27 .518 2½ New Britain 28 28 .500 3½ Pennsylvania 12 43 .218 19

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 6, York 4

Southern Maryland 5, Pennsylvania 0

Somerset 5, New Britain 0

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

