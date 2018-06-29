Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Lancaster
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|York
|29
|28
|.509
|7
|Southern Maryland
|25
|32
|.439
|11
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|31
|26
|.544
|—
|New Britain
|29
|29
|.500
|2½
|Long Island
|29
|29
|.500
|2½
|Pennsylvania
|14
|43
|.246
|17
___
York 4, Somerset 3
Southern Maryland 6, New Britain 4
Pennsylvania 3, Long Island 1
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Somerset at York, 12 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at York, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
