Atlantic League

June 30, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 37 21 .638
Lancaster 36 22 .621 1
York 30 28 .517 7
Southern Maryland 25 32 .439 11½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 31 27 .534
New Britain 29 29 .500 2
Long Island 29 29 .500 2
Pennsylvania 14 43 .246 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

York 4, Somerset 0

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at York, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

