Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Lancaster
|36
|22
|.621
|1
|York
|30
|28
|.517
|7
|Southern Maryland
|25
|32
|.439
|11½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|31
|27
|.534
|—
|New Britain
|29
|29
|.500
|2
|Long Island
|29
|29
|.500
|2
|Pennsylvania
|14
|43
|.246
|16½
___
York 4, Somerset 0
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at York, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.