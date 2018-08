ATP World Tour Turkish Airlines Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Antalya Tennis Arena Antalya, Turkey Purse: $493,350 (WT250) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles First Round

Robin Haase (5), Netherlands, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Cem Ilikel, Turkey, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Second Round

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Dusan Lajovic (8), Serbia, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Fernando Verdasco (3), Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (4), Chile, def. Tuna Altuna, Turkey, and Konstantin Kravchuk, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Koray Kirci and Ergi Kirkin, Turkey, 6-3, 6-4.

Max Mirnyi, Belarus, and Philipp Oswald (2), Austria, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Valera, Mexico, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Antonio Sancic, Croatia, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-8.

