The Associated Press
 
Becky Hammon moves up, gets promoted by San Antonio Spurs

June 27, 2018 3:20 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Becky Hammon is moving up San Antonio’s coaching ladder.

The Spurs announced Wednesday that they have promoted Hammon, and that she will fill the spot vacated by James Borrego on the team’s roster of assistant coaches.

Borrego left the Spurs to become the new coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

Hammon has been a member of the San Antonio coaching staff since 2014, and was one of six assistants under Gregg Popovich last season. Hammon has been among the assistants who sit in the row directly behind the Spurs bench, but this move means she will be in the front row alongside Popovich starting this season.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

