Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Birthday boy De Bruyne to party with Manchester City mates

June 28, 2018 5:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne jokingly says he has invited some Manchester City teammates to his birthday party.

De Bruyne turned 27 on Thursday, the day his Belgium team plays England at the World Cup in Kaliningrad.

In a tweet , De Bruyne says he invited some of his club teammates to his party. The tweet includes a picture of Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Fabian Delph and Kyle Walker, all fellow Manchester City players who are on England’s squad.

Whether they meet on the pitch remains to be seen.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Both teams already are qualified for the round of 16, and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said it would be “unprofessional” to use players who have yellow cards. De Bruyne is one of those players. A second yellow card would mean missing Belgium’s next match.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington