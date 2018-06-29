Blue Jays 3, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Hrnnd lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Joh.Hck 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mchdo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|1
|Totals
|28
|3
|8
|3
|Detroit
|001
|000
|100—2
|Toronto
|000
|300
|00x—3
DP_Detroit 3, Toronto 3. LOB_Detroit 2, Toronto 7. HR_Candelario (12), Smoak (10).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Liriano L,3-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Farmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Toronto
|Stroman W,1-5
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Oh H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Clippard S,5-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:33. A_24,068 (53,506).
