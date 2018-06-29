Blue Jays 3, Tigers 2

Detroit Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Martin cf 4 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 1 T.Hrnnd lf 3 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Solarte 3b 4 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 0 Morales dh 4 1 1 0 Joh.Hck 1b 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 2 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 J.Jones lf 3 1 1 0 R.Mrtin c 2 1 1 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0 A.Diaz ss 2 0 0 0 D.Mchdo 2b 2 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 0 0 Goodrum ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 6 1 Totals 28 3 8 3

Detroit 001 000 100—2 Toronto 000 300 00x—3

DP_Detroit 3, Toronto 3. LOB_Detroit 2, Toronto 7. HR_Candelario (12), Smoak (10).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Liriano L,3-4 6 7 3 3 4 4 Farmer 1 1 0 0 1 1 Coleman 1 0 0 0 1 1 Toronto Stroman W,1-5 7 5 2 2 0 4 Oh H,9 1 0 0 0 0 3 Clippard S,5-9 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:33. A_24,068 (53,506).

