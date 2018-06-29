Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 3, Tigers 2

June 29, 2018 9:51 pm
 
Detroit Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martin cf 4 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 2 1
Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 1 T.Hrnnd lf 3 0 1 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Solarte 3b 4 0 1 0
V.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 0 Morales dh 4 1 1 0
Joh.Hck 1b 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 2
J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0
J.Jones lf 3 1 1 0 R.Mrtin c 2 1 1 0
J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0 A.Diaz ss 2 0 0 0
D.Mchdo 2b 2 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 0 0
Goodrum ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 6 1 Totals 28 3 8 3
Detroit 001 000 100—2
Toronto 000 300 00x—3

DP_Detroit 3, Toronto 3. LOB_Detroit 2, Toronto 7. HR_Candelario (12), Smoak (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Liriano L,3-4 6 7 3 3 4 4
Farmer 1 1 0 0 1 1
Coleman 1 0 0 0 1 1
Toronto
Stroman W,1-5 7 5 2 2 0 4
Oh H,9 1 0 0 0 0 3
Clippard S,5-9 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:33. A_24,068 (53,506).

