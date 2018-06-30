Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3

June 30, 2018 3:57 pm
 
Detroit Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martin cf 4 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 2
Cstllns rf 4 1 2 2 T.Hrnnd lf 3 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 1 0 Solarte 3b 3 0 2 0
V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1
Joh.Hck 1b 3 1 1 1 Pillar cf 3 1 1 0
Greiner c 3 0 1 0 Maile c 2 0 0 0
V.Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 A.Diaz ss 3 1 1 0
J.McCnn c 0 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 1 1
J.Iglss ss 4 1 1 0
J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 29 4 7 4
Detroit 012 000 000—3
Toronto 000 030 001—4

E_Solarte (3). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Toronto 4. 2B_Candelario (17), Pillar (25). HR_Castellanos (12), Joh.Hicks (7), Grichuk (10), Smoak (11). SB_Solarte (1). CS_Candelario (1), Greiner (1). S_J.Jones (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 6 4 3 3 2 7
Wilson 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Jimenez L,3-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Toronto
Gaviglio 7 4 3 3 3 5
Biagini 1 2 0 0 0 0
Oh W,4-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:38. A_27,066 (53,506).

