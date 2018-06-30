Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cstllns rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|T.Hrnnd lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Solarte 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Joh.Hck 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Jones lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|Detroit
|012
|000
|000—3
|Toronto
|000
|030
|001—4
E_Solarte (3). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Toronto 4. 2B_Candelario (17), Pillar (25). HR_Castellanos (12), Joh.Hicks (7), Grichuk (10), Smoak (11). SB_Solarte (1). CS_Candelario (1), Greiner (1). S_J.Jones (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jimenez L,3-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Gaviglio
|7
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Biagini
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oh W,4-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:38. A_27,066 (53,506).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.