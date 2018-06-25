Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 6, Astros 3

June 25, 2018 11:43 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn rf 4 2 2 2 Sprnger rf 5 0 0 0
Pillar cf 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 2
T.Hrnnd lf 5 1 3 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0
Solarte 3b 4 1 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0
Morales dh 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1
Urshela pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 2 M.Gnzal lf 4 0 0 0
R.Mrtin c 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 4 1 1 2 T.Kemp ph 0 0 0 0
A.Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 0
D.Trvis 2b 4 0 1 0 Reddick ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 35 3 8 3
Toronto 200 010 120—6
Houston 101 100 000—3

LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 9. 2B_T.Hernandez (18), Smoak (20), Altuve (22). HR_Granderson 2 (9), Grichuk (9), Bregman (12). SB_Bregman (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Happ W,10-3 6 7 3 3 2 4
Biagini H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Axford H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oh S,2-5 1 1 0 0 1 2
Houston
Verlander L,9-3 6 2-3 7 4 4 2 6
Harris 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2
Peacock 1 1 0 0 0 3

WP_Harris, Peacock, Oh.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:10. A_28,791 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

