Blue Jays 6, Astros 3

June 25, 2018 11:44 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson rf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .258
Pillar cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Hernandez lf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .263
Solarte 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .252
Morales dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242
1-Urshela pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .233
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .236
Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .165
Grichuk cf-rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .194
Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Travis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Totals 36 6 9 6 3 11
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .263
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .343
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .268
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .309
Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
a-Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .310
Marisnick cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .176
b-Reddick ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Totals 35 3 8 3 4 9
Toronto 200 010 120—6 9 0
Houston 101 100 000—3 8 0

a-walked for Stassi in the 9th. b-singled for Marisnick in the 9th.

1-ran for Morales in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 9. 2B_Hernandez (18), Smoak (20), Altuve (22). HR_Granderson (8), off Verlander; Granderson (9), off Verlander; Grichuk (9), off Harris; Bregman (12), off Happ. RBIs_Granderson 2 (26), Smoak 2 (37), Grichuk 2 (24), Bregman 2 (45), Gurriel (37). SB_Bregman (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Solarte, Smoak 2, Martin); Houston 7 (Altuve 3, Correa, Gattis, Gonzalez 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Springer.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 10-3 6 7 3 3 2 4 104 3.62
Biagini, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 6.88
Axford, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.62
Oh, S, 2-5 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 3.22
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, L, 9-3 6 2-3 7 4 4 2 6 112 1.82
Harris 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 26 4.45
Peacock 1 1 0 0 0 3 21 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 1-0. WP_Harris, Peacock, Oh.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:10. A_28,791 (41,168).

