Blue Jays 6, Astros 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.258
|Pillar cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Hernandez lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Solarte 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|1-Urshela pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.236
|Martin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.194
|Diaz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Travis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|3
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.263
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.343
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|a-Kemp ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|b-Reddick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|4
|9
|Toronto
|200
|010
|120—6
|9
|0
|Houston
|101
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
a-walked for Stassi in the 9th. b-singled for Marisnick in the 9th.
1-ran for Morales in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 9. 2B_Hernandez (18), Smoak (20), Altuve (22). HR_Granderson (8), off Verlander; Granderson (9), off Verlander; Grichuk (9), off Harris; Bregman (12), off Happ. RBIs_Granderson 2 (26), Smoak 2 (37), Grichuk 2 (24), Bregman 2 (45), Gurriel (37). SB_Bregman (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Solarte, Smoak 2, Martin); Houston 7 (Altuve 3, Correa, Gattis, Gonzalez 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Houston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Springer.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 10-3
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|104
|3.62
|Biagini, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|6.88
|Axford, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.62
|Oh, S, 2-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|3.22
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 9-3
|6
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|112
|1.82
|Harris
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|4.45
|Peacock
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 1-0. WP_Harris, Peacock, Oh.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:10. A_28,791 (41,168).
