Braves 11, Cardinals 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .251 Albies 2b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .275 F.Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .316 Flaherty 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Markakis rf 3 2 2 5 0 1 .326 Santana rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Suzuki c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Acuna lf 5 3 3 2 0 1 .270 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .254 Swanson ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .252 Fried p 4 1 1 0 0 1 .167 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 40 11 15 11 2 7

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259 a-Garcia ph-3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Pham cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .244 Martinez 1b-rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .300 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gomber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Fowler ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .171 Molina c 1 0 1 0 1 0 .268 Pena c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .207 Gyorko 2b-1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .236 Bader rf-lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .267 Munoz ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .278 Weaver p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .192 Brebbia p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Totals 33 4 9 4 3 13

Atlanta 020 062 001—11 15 1 St. Louis 000 000 004— 4 9 1

a-singled for Carpenter in the 6th. b-singled for Norris in the 9th.

E_Acuna (2), Pham (5). LOB_Atlanta 6, St. Louis 6. 2B_Inciarte (12), Albies (27), Markakis (26), Suzuki (13), Acuna (8), Bader (4), Munoz (4). HR_Acuna (6), off Weaver; Markakis (9), off Weaver; Martinez (13), off Wisler. RBIs_Albies 2 (48), Markakis 5 (56), Acuna 2 (15), Camargo (35), Swanson (31), Martinez (52), Gyorko (21), Bader (12), Munoz (16). SF_Markakis, Camargo, Gyorko.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Acuna, Fried); St. Louis 3 (Ozuna, Munoz, Garcia). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 10; St. Louis 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Suzuki, F.Freeman, Martinez. GIDP_Pham, Martinez.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, F.Freeman), (Swanson, Albies, F.Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, W, 1-2 6 2-3 4 0 0 3 11 101 2.55 Wisler 1 2-3 5 4 4 0 2 31 5.40 S.Freeman 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.03 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver, L, 4-7 4 2-3 10 8 8 2 5 91 5.16 Brebbia 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 29 3.34 Cecil 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.00 Gomber 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.95 Norris 1 1 1 0 0 1 7 3.12

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 1-0, S.Freeman 1-0, Brebbia 2-0. WP_Wisler.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:11. A_46,667 (45,538).

