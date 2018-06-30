Braves 11, Cardinals 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Flaherty 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Markakis rf
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.326
|Santana rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Suzuki c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Acuna lf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Fried p
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|40
|11
|15
|11
|2
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|a-Garcia ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Pham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Martinez 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gomber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Fowler ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Molina c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Pena c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Gyorko 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Bader rf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Munoz ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Weaver p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Brebbia p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|3
|13
|Atlanta
|020
|062
|001—11
|15
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|004—
|4
|9
|1
a-singled for Carpenter in the 6th. b-singled for Norris in the 9th.
E_Acuna (2), Pham (5). LOB_Atlanta 6, St. Louis 6. 2B_Inciarte (12), Albies (27), Markakis (26), Suzuki (13), Acuna (8), Bader (4), Munoz (4). HR_Acuna (6), off Weaver; Markakis (9), off Weaver; Martinez (13), off Wisler. RBIs_Albies 2 (48), Markakis 5 (56), Acuna 2 (15), Camargo (35), Swanson (31), Martinez (52), Gyorko (21), Bader (12), Munoz (16). SF_Markakis, Camargo, Gyorko.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Acuna, Fried); St. Louis 3 (Ozuna, Munoz, Garcia). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 10; St. Louis 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Suzuki, F.Freeman, Martinez. GIDP_Pham, Martinez.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, F.Freeman), (Swanson, Albies, F.Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 1-2
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|11
|101
|2.55
|Wisler
|1
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|31
|5.40
|S.Freeman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.03
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, L, 4-7
|4
|2-3
|10
|8
|8
|2
|5
|91
|5.16
|Brebbia
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|29
|3.34
|Cecil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.00
|Gomber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.95
|Norris
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 1-0, S.Freeman 1-0, Brebbia 2-0. WP_Wisler.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:11. A_46,667 (45,538).
