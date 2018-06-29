Braves 5, Cardinals 1

|Atlanta
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|M.Crpnt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|G.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Munoz ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Mrtinez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Suzuki c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Mlina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Bader rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mikolas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gomber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moylan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jor.Hck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flhrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|131—5
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|001—1
E_G.Garcia (4), Bader (1), Cecil (1). DP_St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 11, St. Louis 7. 2B_Camargo (11), Bader (3). SF_Markakis (4). S_Teheran (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Teheran W,6-5
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Moylan H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Biddle H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Winkler S,1-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|Mikolas L,8-3
|6
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Gomber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayers
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hicks
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Holland
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cecil
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
Gomber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Gomber (Inciarte), by Hicks (Suzuki).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:14. A_46,226 (45,538).
