Braves 5, Cardinals 1

Atlanta St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 4 0 0 1 M.Crpnt 3b 3 0 1 0 Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 G.Grcia ss 2 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 0 Munoz ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 1 0 1 Mrtinez 1b 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0 Suzuki c 0 1 0 0 Y.Mlina c 4 0 1 0 Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 Pham cf 2 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 5 2 3 2 Wong 2b 4 0 0 1 Swanson ss 4 0 3 1 Bader rf 4 0 1 0 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 Mikolas p 2 0 0 0 Da.Sntn ph 1 0 1 0 Gomber p 0 0 0 0 Moylan p 0 0 0 0 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Cecil p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 31 1 4 1

Atlanta 000 000 131—5 St. Louis 000 000 001—1

E_G.Garcia (4), Bader (1), Cecil (1). DP_St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 11, St. Louis 7. 2B_Camargo (11), Bader (3). SF_Markakis (4). S_Teheran (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Teheran W,6-5 6 2 0 0 2 4 Moylan H,3 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Biddle H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jackson 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Winkler S,1-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 St. Louis Mikolas L,8-3 6 1-3 7 1 1 1 1 Gomber 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mayers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hicks 1-3 1 3 3 1 1 Holland 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Cecil 1 1 1 0 2 0

Gomber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Gomber (Inciarte), by Hicks (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:14. A_46,226 (45,538).

