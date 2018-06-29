Listen Live Sports

Braves 5, Cardinals 1

June 29, 2018 11:46 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 4 0 0 1 M.Crpnt 3b 3 0 1 0
Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 G.Grcia ss 2 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 0 Munoz ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 3 1 0 1 Mrtinez 1b 4 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0
Suzuki c 0 1 0 0 Y.Mlina c 4 0 1 0
Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 Pham cf 2 0 0 0
Camargo 3b 5 2 3 2 Wong 2b 4 0 0 1
Swanson ss 4 0 3 1 Bader rf 4 0 1 0
Teheran p 1 0 0 0 Mikolas p 2 0 0 0
Da.Sntn ph 1 0 1 0 Gomber p 0 0 0 0
Moylan p 0 0 0 0 Mayers p 0 0 0 0
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0
R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Cecil p 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 31 1 4 1
Atlanta 000 000 131—5
St. Louis 000 000 001—1

E_G.Garcia (4), Bader (1), Cecil (1). DP_St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 11, St. Louis 7. 2B_Camargo (11), Bader (3). SF_Markakis (4). S_Teheran (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Teheran W,6-5 6 2 0 0 2 4
Moylan H,3 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Biddle H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Winkler S,1-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Mikolas L,8-3 6 1-3 7 1 1 1 1
Gomber 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mayers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hicks 1-3 1 3 3 1 1
Holland 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Cecil 1 1 1 0 2 0

Gomber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Gomber (Inciarte), by Hicks (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:14. A_46,226 (45,538).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

