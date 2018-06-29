Braves 5, Cardinals 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.323
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Suzuki c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Camargo 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Moylan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|b-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|4
|5
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Garcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|d-Munoz ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Martinez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Pham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Bader rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Mikolas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.032
|Gomber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|131—5
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|3
a-singled for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Biddle in the 8th. c-grounded out for Holland in the 8th. d-flied out for Garcia in the 8th.
E_Garcia (4), Bader (1), Cecil (1). LOB_Atlanta 11, St. Louis 7. 2B_Camargo (11), Bader (3). RBIs_Inciarte (31), Markakis (51), Camargo 2 (34), Swanson (30), Wong (16). SF_Markakis. S_Teheran.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Inciarte, Albies, Freeman 2, Flowers 2, Camargo); St. Louis 6 (Ozuna, Molina 2, Bader 2, Mikolas). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; St. Louis 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Freeman, Ozuna, Garcia. GIDP_Acuna.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Garcia, Wong, Martinez).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, W, 6-5
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|88
|4.21
|Moylan, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.56
|Biddle, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.48
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.91
|Jackson
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|3.48
|Winkler, S, 1-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.48
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 8-3
|6
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|94
|2.61
|Gomber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.26
|Mayers
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.81
|Hicks
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|19
|2.66
|Holland
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|7.00
|Cecil
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|20
|4.24
Gomber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Biddle 1-0, Winkler 3-1, Gomber 3-1, Mayers 3-0, Holland 1-1. HBP_Gomber (Inciarte), Hicks (Suzuki).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:14. A_46,226 (45,538).
