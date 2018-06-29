Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 5, Cardinals 1

June 29, 2018 11:46 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .248
Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .270
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .317
Markakis rf 3 1 0 1 1 0 .323
Flowers c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Suzuki c 0 1 0 0 1 0 .290
Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .256
Camargo 3b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .253
Swanson ss 4 0 3 1 0 0 .253
Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
a-Santana ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Moylan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
b-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 35 5 10 5 4 5
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .261
Garcia ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .253
d-Munoz ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Martinez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288
Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Pham cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .246
Wong 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .191
Bader rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259
Mikolas p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .032
Gomber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 4 6
Atlanta 000 000 131—5 10 0
St. Louis 000 000 001—1 4 3

a-singled for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Biddle in the 8th. c-grounded out for Holland in the 8th. d-flied out for Garcia in the 8th.

E_Garcia (4), Bader (1), Cecil (1). LOB_Atlanta 11, St. Louis 7. 2B_Camargo (11), Bader (3). RBIs_Inciarte (31), Markakis (51), Camargo 2 (34), Swanson (30), Wong (16). SF_Markakis. S_Teheran.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Inciarte, Albies, Freeman 2, Flowers 2, Camargo); St. Louis 6 (Ozuna, Molina 2, Bader 2, Mikolas). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; St. Louis 0 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Freeman, Ozuna, Garcia. GIDP_Acuna.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Garcia, Wong, Martinez).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, W, 6-5 6 2 0 0 2 4 88 4.21
Moylan, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.56
Biddle, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.48
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.91
Jackson 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 18 3.48
Winkler, S, 1-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.48
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mikolas, L, 8-3 6 1-3 7 1 1 1 1 94 2.61
Gomber 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.26
Mayers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.81
Hicks 1-3 1 3 3 1 1 19 2.66
Holland 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 7.00
Cecil 1 1 1 0 2 0 20 4.24

Gomber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Biddle 1-0, Winkler 3-1, Gomber 3-1, Mayers 3-0, Holland 1-1. HBP_Gomber (Inciarte), Hicks (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:14. A_46,226 (45,538).

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington