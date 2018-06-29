Braves 5, Cardinals 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .248 Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .270 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .317 Markakis rf 3 1 0 1 1 0 .323 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Suzuki c 0 1 0 0 1 0 .290 Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .256 Camargo 3b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .253 Swanson ss 4 0 3 1 0 0 .253 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 a-Santana ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Moylan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 b-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 5 10 5 4 5

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .261 Garcia ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .253 d-Munoz ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Martinez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Pham cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .246 Wong 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .191 Bader rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259 Mikolas p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .032 Gomber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 1 4 1 4 6

Atlanta 000 000 131—5 10 0 St. Louis 000 000 001—1 4 3

a-singled for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Biddle in the 8th. c-grounded out for Holland in the 8th. d-flied out for Garcia in the 8th.

E_Garcia (4), Bader (1), Cecil (1). LOB_Atlanta 11, St. Louis 7. 2B_Camargo (11), Bader (3). RBIs_Inciarte (31), Markakis (51), Camargo 2 (34), Swanson (30), Wong (16). SF_Markakis. S_Teheran.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Inciarte, Albies, Freeman 2, Flowers 2, Camargo); St. Louis 6 (Ozuna, Molina 2, Bader 2, Mikolas). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; St. Louis 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Ozuna, Garcia. GIDP_Acuna.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Garcia, Wong, Martinez).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, W, 6-5 6 2 0 0 2 4 88 4.21 Moylan, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.56 Biddle, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.48 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.91 Jackson 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 18 3.48 Winkler, S, 1-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.48 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas, L, 8-3 6 1-3 7 1 1 1 1 94 2.61 Gomber 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.26 Mayers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.81 Hicks 1-3 1 3 3 1 1 19 2.66 Holland 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 7.00 Cecil 1 1 1 0 2 0 20 4.24

Gomber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Biddle 1-0, Winkler 3-1, Gomber 3-1, Mayers 3-0, Holland 1-1. HBP_Gomber (Inciarte), Hicks (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:14. A_46,226 (45,538).

