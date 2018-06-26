Listen Live Sports

Braves 5, Reds 4, 11 innings,

June 26, 2018 12:53 am
 
Cincinnati Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler rf 5 2 2 1 Incarte cf 5 2 1 0
Brnhart c 5 0 1 0 Albies 2b 6 2 3 2
Votto 1b 2 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 1 0 0
Gennett 2b 4 1 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 0
Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 Suzuki c 2 0 1 1
Winker lf 4 0 0 1 Da.Sntn lf 4 0 1 1
Peraza ss 5 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0
Mahle p 2 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 1 Camargo 3b 5 0 1 0
Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0
Crckett p 0 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0
D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
Blndino ph 1 0 0 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0
J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0
Dixon ph 1 0 0 0 Moylan p 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0
Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Bourjos lf 1 0 1 0
Totals 37 4 6 4 Totals 38 5 10 4
Cincinnati 000 012 100 00—4
Atlanta 200 010 100 01—5

E_Votto (3). DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Atlanta 12. 2B_Schebler (13), Albies 2 (25), Da.Santana (2). HR_Schebler (10), Albies (17). SF_Suzuki (4). S_Barnhart (2), Gennett (3), Swanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle 5 5 3 3 4 5
Lorenzen 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Crockett 1 0 1 0 0 1
Hernandez BS,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Hughes 2 2 0 0 1 0
Floro L,2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0
Atlanta
Foltynewicz 5 1 1 1 4 4
Sims BS,1 1 3 2 2 1 0
Freeman 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Moylan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 0
Biddle 1 1 0 0 2 0
Jackson W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:45. A_27,851 (41,149).

