Braves 5, Reds 4, 11 innings,

Cincinnati Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Schbler rf 5 2 2 1 Incarte cf 5 2 1 0 Brnhart c 5 0 1 0 Albies 2b 6 2 3 2 Votto 1b 2 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 1 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 1 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 Suzuki c 2 0 1 1 Winker lf 4 0 0 1 Da.Sntn lf 4 0 1 1 Peraza ss 5 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 2 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 1 Camargo 3b 5 0 1 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Crckett p 0 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 Blndino ph 1 0 0 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Dixon ph 1 0 0 0 Moylan p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Bourjos lf 1 0 1 0 Totals 37 4 6 4 Totals 38 5 10 4

Cincinnati 000 012 100 00—4 Atlanta 200 010 100 01—5

E_Votto (3). DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Atlanta 12. 2B_Schebler (13), Albies 2 (25), Da.Santana (2). HR_Schebler (10), Albies (17). SF_Suzuki (4). S_Barnhart (2), Gennett (3), Swanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Mahle 5 5 3 3 4 5 Lorenzen 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Crockett 1 0 1 0 0 1 Hernandez BS,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Hughes 2 2 0 0 1 0 Floro L,2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0 Atlanta Foltynewicz 5 1 1 1 4 4 Sims BS,1 1 3 2 2 1 0 Freeman 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Moylan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 0 Biddle 1 1 0 0 2 0 Jackson W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:45. A_27,851 (41,149).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.