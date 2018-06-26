Braves 5, Reds 4, 11 innings,

|Cincinnati
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schbler rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Incarte cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Brnhart c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Gennett 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Da.Sntn lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Peraza ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mahle p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Camargo 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lrenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crckett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hrnnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blndino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flhrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hghes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moylan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bourjos lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|012
|100
|00—4
|Atlanta
|200
|010
|100
|01—5
E_Votto (3). DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Atlanta 12. 2B_Schebler (13), Albies 2 (25), Da.Santana (2). HR_Schebler (10), Albies (17). SF_Suzuki (4). S_Barnhart (2), Gennett (3), Swanson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Mahle
|5
|5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Lorenzen
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Crockett
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez BS,2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Floro L,2-2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Sims BS,1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Freeman
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Moylan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Jackson W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:45. A_27,851 (41,149).
